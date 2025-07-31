Simple version of the Survival Slot Machine is now online – the gambler’s happy machine is here!
Enhanced skylight brightness to improve daytime lighting
Hive level optimization: sealed off stuck spots and added more stairs leading to the B1 floor
Upon game start, crouch/sprint is now held according to saved settings
Survival Slot Machine Test Launch & Multiple Game Optimizations (1.1.5.0)
Update notes via Steam Community
