31 July 2025 Build 19427129 Edited 31 July 2025 – 11:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Simple version of the Survival Slot Machine is now online – the gambler’s happy machine is here!

  • Enhanced skylight brightness to improve daytime lighting

  • Hive level optimization: sealed off stuck spots and added more stairs leading to the B1 floor

  • Upon game start, crouch/sprint is now held according to saved settings

Changed files in this update

