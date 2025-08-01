1.Generation VII

Containing numerous new cards and over 10 new extremely rare cards for you to collect, as well as brand-new decorations and home furnishings.

2. Co-op Mode

The co-op mode has been launched. The cooperative mode uses a dedicated cooperative save file. Start running a new store together with your friends from the same starting point!

The current cooperative mode still has some features in the testing phase. The host player will save all players' game saves, while the client players will not save cooperative mode game saves. If you encounter any issues in the cooperative mode, please report them in the Steam community.

3. Performance Optimization

We attach great importance to game performance optimization, especially for laptops and mid-to-low-end graphics cards. In this version update, we have enabled the 50% resolution scaling solution by default. You can expect a frame rate improvement of 30% to 150%.

The following are some of our performance test results.

High Quality FPS Medium quality FPS The previous version DLSS or DX11 compatibility mode 13 18 New version Resolution scaling 50%, TAA anti-aliasing 30 47

If you need higher smoothness, you can try further reducing the resolution scaling to 30%. This will cause more flaws in the picture but offer a smoother experience. If you need higher clarity, you can try increasing the resolution scaling to 100% (this will result in some performance degradation compared to the previous version, and we are working on optimizing it).

We also reduced the resolution of the material textures for many models in the scenes, which saved approximately 200MB to 400MB of memory and 300MB of video memory.

4. Expand the second floor

Now you can have more store space. You can use the second floor as storage space, a dedicated space for battles, to display your collections, or a pleasant plant relaxation area.

5. New Hidden Events

The mysterious extraterrestrial █████ will appear in some way (if we are lucky), and █████ will be closely related to the content of the next major version update. ███████ indicates the arrival of █████. Perhaps, the █████ battle will witness a revolutionary █████ in the near future.

New Addition

Custom key settings: You can modify the custom keys.

Partial support for gamepads. Now most operations are supported by gamepads.

A new special card pack shelf is added, which is unlocked in the fourth generation and can be used to display special card packs.

Recycling bin, first generation unlocked, can recycle old cardboard boxes.

Card collectors (not necessarily human) can collect large quantities of low-value cards you no longer want.

Employee movement speed, option to increase random movement speed for employees. Now, the employee panel has added the employee attribute of movement speed. Previously, the relative value of employee speed was 5, and in the old version, employees would have a random speed value.

You can spend money to refresh the employee's resume. Each refresh will increase the cost of refreshing, and the refreshing cost will reset daily.

Add the option in the settings to enable or disable the display of the hidden aiming green box.

The card collection album can display the hidden price by pressing a key.

Add a quantity sorting function to the card collection album.

More decoration options for ceilings, floors and walls have been added, and they can be purchased in the decoration interface.

The cat in the scene might look for a nearby cat bed and randomly sleep in it.

Add the models that won awards in the Little Black Box Design Competition.

Others:

Revise and modify all the numerical attributes of the cards.

Fix the issue where the default sorting becomes Fire when switching from the card collection album to your own card album.

Optimize the collision of unpacking. If it is not retracted, it will block the movement of employees and NPCs.

After greeting an NPC, the NPCs that have already been greeted no longer display the outline indicating they can be interacted with.

Fix the issue that goods cannot be placed inside the box when it is not opened.

Fix the issue where rooms with password protection and hidden status do not show up after clicking "Refresh".

Fix the issue where cards in the card vending machine do not disappear when a non-host player leaves the room in multiplayer games.

Fix the issue where the attack power displayed in the card collection does not match the actual value.

Fix the issue where when different players sell the same card, the last player to set the price sets the price for all players.

Fix the issue where models placed in the scene disappear after reading the game.

Next Update Preview

In future versions, we will create a new card battle mode, which will feature rich strategic depth, interesting interactivity, more complex gameplay, and more battle operations. Currently, we can reveal that it is a turn-based battle mode with rich elemental attributes, card characteristics, etc. Cards of different rarities will all have their chance to appear.