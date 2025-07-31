 Skip to content
31 July 2025 Build 19427059 Edited 31 July 2025 – 10:09:20 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
1. Maybe the Exit claw sync problem is fixed now?

2. moved the rat correctly to claw and tentacle when getting grabbed.

3. Fixed all collision on cog-wheels, so toys collide correct.

4. Changed "Press Start" to the Cyber Rats logo.. "Press Start" made sense in the 90's, not today.

