1. Maybe the Exit claw sync problem is fixed now?
2. moved the rat correctly to claw and tentacle when getting grabbed.
3. Fixed all collision on cog-wheels, so toys collide correct.
4. Changed "Press Start" to the Cyber Rats logo.. "Press Start" made sense in the 90's, not today.
