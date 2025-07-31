Hello, dear players!

We are thrilled to announce that Patch me if you can now officially supports Traditional Chinese! 🥰🎉

A huge thank you to all our players from Taiwan, Hong Kong, Macau, and the broader Chinese-speaking community for your incredible support and love! Every single one of your voices has been a tremendous source of strength for us.

Special thanks go to Taiwan’s gaming news site 4Gamers, as well as various news outlets and gaming YouTubers, for spreading the word about Patch me if you can. Thanks to your enthusiasm and support, Ah Shot Chu team has been enjoying a truly rewarding time. We hope this Traditional Chinese update serves as a small token of our gratitude. With this patch, we invite you to enjoy our game in an even more fun and accessible way!

4Gamers news by reporter 薯泥

Moving forward, we will continue to listen to your feedback and strive to deliver amazing experiences. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for joining us on this journey with Patch me if you can!

Ah Shot Chu team.