• Pontoon modifications for the T-26 and Panzer II are now available in the garage.• All vehicles will now automatically adjust their gun elevation when on uneven terrain to maintain their original firing range as much as possible. High-angle fire remains an exclusive ability for self-propelled artillery.• Fixed a bug where the trajectory of high-explosive shells deviated significantly from the aiming line.• Fixed a bug where the BM-8-48 turret was not affected by elevation control — it's now easier to hit targets!• Fixed a bug where the range of the Bazooka Jeep, Maus secondary gun, and E-100 secondary gun was shorter than their stated values.• Fixed a bug where the target vehicle in the garage would suddenly start moving on its own.