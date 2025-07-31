 Skip to content
31 July 2025 Build 19427017
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Update notes via Steam Community
• Pontoon modifications for the T-26 and Panzer II are now available in the garage.
• All vehicles will now automatically adjust their gun elevation when on uneven terrain to maintain their original firing range as much as possible. High-angle fire remains an exclusive ability for self-propelled artillery.
• Fixed a bug where the trajectory of high-explosive shells deviated significantly from the aiming line.
• Fixed a bug where the BM-8-48 turret was not affected by elevation control — it's now easier to hit targets!
• Fixed a bug where the range of the Bazooka Jeep, Maus secondary gun, and E-100 secondary gun was shorter than their stated values.
• Fixed a bug where the target vehicle in the garage would suddenly start moving on its own.

Changed depots in beta branch

Depot 1869271
