* Fixed Likho getting stuck when reacting on certain player actions (like throwing matches)
* Fixed cinematographic borders blocking credits screen
* Fixed collision in Island behind one of larets
* Fixed nonexistent raycast-blocking door in TemplePart2_Basement
* Debug log cleanup
Update Notes For 31 July
