Major 31 July 2025 Build 19426886 Edited 31 July 2025 – 10:06:26 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

The wait is finally over: Epic Quest - Definitive Edition is now live!

The game has been completely reworked on an nw.js based engine, with all new assets, enhanced resolution, and some more improvements to the overall game. Here's a complete list of changes:

  • The overworld has been rebuilt to make the islands a bit more jagged, decorated better, etc.

  • Safe areas have been given an overhaul in terms of decor, some new buildings have been added.

  • Two new towns have been added along with names for each one

  • Dungeon 1 had a complete visual overhaul

  • Dungeons 2-6 have been completely redesigned, inspired loosely by original layouts

  • A few smaller endgame dungeons have been added.

  • An endgame side-quest with a massive dungeon has been added

  • Some enemies have been redrawn, new variants have been added to some

  • New bosses have also been added to the game

  • Equipment has been expanded

  • Dialogue has been rewritten, new dialogue was added for after you get the Hero's Crest

  • Difficulty has been completely rebalanced

  • A new soundtrack has been composed for the game by SL3DZ

  • Doors have been added, requiring keys to access shortcuts, treasure and sometimes to progress

  • The tileset has been redrawn and expanded

  • The character sprites have also been redrawn

That being said: the price will remain unchanged from the original and the Definitive Edition is just a fancy term for a free update. Version 1.0 is still available for free, now appearing under the "Classic Edition" title. Have fun playing!

