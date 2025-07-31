The wait is finally over: Epic Quest - Definitive Edition is now live!



The game has been completely reworked on an nw.js based engine, with all new assets, enhanced resolution, and some more improvements to the overall game. Here's a complete list of changes:

The overworld has been rebuilt to make the islands a bit more jagged, decorated better, etc.

Safe areas have been given an overhaul in terms of decor, some new buildings have been added.

Two new towns have been added along with names for each one

Dungeon 1 had a complete visual overhaul

Dungeons 2-6 have been completely redesigned, inspired loosely by original layouts

A few smaller endgame dungeons have been added.

An endgame side-quest with a massive dungeon has been added

Some enemies have been redrawn, new variants have been added to some

New bosses have also been added to the game

Equipment has been expanded

Dialogue has been rewritten, new dialogue was added for after you get the Hero's Crest

Difficulty has been completely rebalanced

A new soundtrack has been composed for the game by SL3DZ

Doors have been added, requiring keys to access shortcuts, treasure and sometimes to progress

The tileset has been redrawn and expanded