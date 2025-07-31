 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Grounded 2 Marvel Rivals Counter-Strike 2 WUCHANG: Fallen Feathers SUPERVIVE Deadlock
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
31 July 2025 Build 19426879 Edited 31 July 2025 – 10:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

added the frog.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3302271
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link