Hi everyone! First off we apologize for the delay in getting this patch out, and thank you to everyone for your feedback and support. This patch features a new license with Gardening Tools, a new bigger fruit shelf, and a toggle to disable stockers/gardeners from using storage racks that have empty tags.

New Content

Added new Gardening Tools License , which includes: Hand Rake Hand Fork Lime Sulfur Neem Oil Trowel Plastic Watering Can

Added new Fruit Shelf for expanded produce display options.

Gameplay Improvements

New toggle to prevent stockers from storing boxes in untagged and empty shelves.

New toggle to prevent gardeners from storing boxes in untagged and empty shelves.

Reduced Halfway Hero achievement from 500 Days to 250 Days .

Binoculars Trinket now unlocks earlier (Level 25).

Sundial Trinket now unlocks earlier (Level 33).

Gardeners now take seeds from storage shelves before store shelves.

Gardeners will skip benches they cannot reach instead of getting stuck.

More consistent gardeners positioning when seeding and harvesting.

Gardeners only harvest pots assigned to a gardening benches.

Fixes

Added missing Gardener localization for “Can’t find empty box racks.”

Fixed Half Storage Rack width so it aligns correctly with other racks.

Fixed issue where purchasing store, greenhouse, or storage expansions could cause money to go missing.

Fixed tooltip and hover text formatting issues.

Fixed bug where gardeners holding empty boxes from harvesting could be placed incorrectly on storage racks.



Thanks again for your support! The next patch will focus on improving Stocker efficiency and overall game performance. We’ll also be releasing a roadmap soon so you can see what’s ahead! Stay tuned!