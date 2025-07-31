Hello everyone, raiders of the game LIFE EFFECT. A quick and important inclusion that requires the creation of this news. Important bugs have been fixed, some of which I have described below, and in these two days since the last update was released, new content will already be in the works in this update. In the Forest, not far from the place where the wreckage of the plane lies, there is now a nesting place for Climbing Walls. You can try to steal the eggs and raise your own hunter monster. Let's add new companions to the collection. Have a good game.



important:

✅Fixed a bug in the quest "Messenger" from the Scanner Repairman. To complete the quest, discard it in the quest menu and take it again.

✅Fixed a flaw with the use of reinforced Black Thorn eggs in incubators. Now you can plant and grow them.

✅The enemy Tiger machine has been added to the database for scanning.

✅Fixed the first-person view image for widescreen monitors.

✅The boss Skolokark monster has been added to the forest location. The spawn site is next to an abandoned laboratory by the lake.

✅There is now a nesting place at the spawn site of the Skolokark monster boss, now you can try to steal eggs and raise your own monster.

✅New items have been added, Skolokark eggs are regular and reinforced.



https://rutube.ru/video/3f4b3101b13d32f726d1d6164a0fd6db/

