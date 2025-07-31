 Skip to content
31 July 2025 Build 19426681 Edited 31 July 2025 – 10:09:16 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Bug Fixes
  • Fixed a crash caused by a bugged item spawning on the final floor of the Hakurei Shrine.
  • Fixed an issue where the third save file couldn't be selected using the mouse or arrow keys.
  • Fixed an issue that could occur when changing item hotkeys.(maybe?)

