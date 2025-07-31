- Fixed a crash caused by a bugged item spawning on the final floor of the Hakurei Shrine.
- Fixed an issue where the third save file couldn't be selected using the mouse or arrow keys.
- Fixed an issue that could occur when changing item hotkeys.(maybe?)
minor patch - ver1.118
Bug Fixes
