Kasia

- Smellable items not appearing on clients

- After destroying Kasia's bed Kasia was still sleeping



Mushroom

- Fixed a Mushroom spawn after harvesting



Inventory

- Fixed proper removing Mycelium from inventory (now it does not stay in an inventory cache)

- Fixed corrupted removing items from inventory

- Fixed possibility of getting into 3rd person mode during animation



Saving

- Removed corrupted stash loading



Mission

- Fixed possibility of going into Aleksij Apartment before mission started