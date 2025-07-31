Kasia
- Smellable items not appearing on clients
- After destroying Kasia's bed Kasia was still sleeping
Mushroom
- Fixed a Mushroom spawn after harvesting
Inventory
- Fixed proper removing Mycelium from inventory (now it does not stay in an inventory cache)
- Fixed corrupted removing items from inventory
- Fixed possibility of getting into 3rd person mode during animation
Saving
- Removed corrupted stash loading
Mission
- Fixed possibility of going into Aleksij Apartment before mission started
Hotfixes #01
Update notes via Steam Community
