31 July 2025 Build 19426645 Edited 31 July 2025 – 09:39:37 UTC by Wendy Share
Kasia
- Smellable items not appearing on clients
- After destroying Kasia's bed Kasia was still sleeping

Mushroom
- Fixed a Mushroom spawn after harvesting

Inventory
- Fixed proper removing Mycelium from inventory (now it does not stay in an inventory cache)
- Fixed corrupted removing items from inventory
- Fixed possibility of getting into 3rd person mode during animation

Saving
- Removed corrupted stash loading

Mission
- Fixed possibility of going into Aleksij Apartment before mission started

