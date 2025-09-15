Hey Boss,

We have just posted an update, and here are the Patch Notes!

Features:

A new pistol, the Luger LP08 Artillery with a 32-round drum magazine, has been added. The icon of the old Luger with 9 rounds has been replaced with one without the drum magazine. Damage has been reduced by 2, and the critical rate has been lowered from 140 to 120.

"Runaway" feature: allows defeated bosses to run away instead of dying and join other bosses as their underbosses. With this feature enabled the game can be more challenging (and fun) in the late game. Because the later bosses you will fight could have a few other bosses in their team. A boss can run away to another boss only if they know a boss with whom they're not at war.

Some of the weapons in the game (especially new ones) were released in real life after the game starts (after 1921). With this option, you can choose whether weapons appear in the game according to their real-life production year or if the production year will be ignored, allowing you to see a gun from the "future" (e.g. made in 1930) earlier in the game.

Ability to increase gangster limit (which may make the game easier, but you'll have more gangsters, you choose)

Bug fixes and UI/UX improvements:

Fixed displaying potential damage effect. When we had two weapons, the potential damage effect was shown only for the second one. After fixing we show a sum of damages from all active weapons.

Turned various dialogs into popups, such as the one for changing tolerance, to reduce gameplay interruption caused by unnecessary modality.

Fixed a bug: sitdown dialogue options require mashing the A button to be properly triggered.

Fixed. The 'End Turn' option fails to function with Mouse click during combat.

Fixed losing interactivity for buttons in the action bar like "Focus on Selected" and "Ambush" and others after first entering the ambush mode.

Fixed different AI bugs with loan shark buildings.

Fixed a bug: if you shoot with the Madsen Machine Gun, the bullets fly not in the direction of the barrel, but to the other side.

Fixed a bug with Kray's Wallbreaker ability. In some cases we couldn't hit targets in shooting radius.

Fixed invalid submachine gun positioning while dual wielding during confusing animation in "Sucker Punch" ability.

Fixed intermittent UI flickering when selecting options in "The Spirit of Invention" event, and in other similar event windows.

Fixed bugs: "Double shot" and "Flurry of shots" have a strong desynchronization between the bullets and the animations. Incorrect Animation in Flurry of Shots When Holding Pistol in Right Hand and LPO8 in Left Hand.

Fixed bugs in the mission "Whoa Nellie".

Fixed a bug where the player can takeover a precinct even after losing a fight by auto resolve.

Fixed: the 'Screen Resolution' and 'Mode' setting fails to restore to the default setting if the player clicks on the restore defaults option after changing it.

Fixed a bug where we sometimes entered in a infinite loading screen when auto-resolving.

Added pros and cons to dance club alert windows (a better explanation when player has to choose a strategy)

Fixed a bug: knife melee attack animation playing after enemy death.

Fixed a bug with guards generation in the mission "Needle in a haystack" after exiting and entering the boss's building.

Fixed a bug with spawning VFX while using Santa muerta Salazar's ability.

Fixed a bug when Donovan could not execute unleash fury ability.

Fixed: Tommy guns of higher rarities had invalid ammoPerSweep

UI improvement: If min and max damage of a weapon are equal, display only 1 number. (e.g. 15 instead of 15 15)

Fixed a bug: Old gangsters were given the new class Vanguard, but their old versions still show up as relationships for other gangsters.

Updated volume for Stephanie and Donovan voice-overs related to conversations with Kray

Fixed the bug where the game was looking for saves only in the new "Paradox" folder, forgetting about the old "Romero Games" folder. Now the game checks both folders, and old saves should be displayed along with the new ones.

Added a checkbox to gameplay settings to Enable/Disable optional telemetry.

Fixed showing a wrong icon and description for DLC5 in the game launcher.

Fixed a bug when player could stuck in the "The Unhidden" side mission.