👋 Hey everyone!

A fresh Magic Madness update just dropped, bringing improvements across the board — from better sound effects to a brand-new arena and smarter tutorials. Whether you're training or battling online, you'll feel the difference. Let’s dive in!

🔍 Full Patch Notes

🕒 5-minute battles (with flexible music duration)

⏳ Updated countdown timers in multiplayer lobby

🏟️ New arena: Fire Arena B

📖 Spells now repeat multiple times in the tutorial for easier learning

🎯 Fixed damage volume inconsistencies in arenas

🏜️ New character: Desert Stranger

🦑 Improved SFX for Squid Game characters

🤖 Training matches now include bots by default

📘 Spell hints added to in-match menu

🎮 That’s all for now!



Thanks for playing and supporting Magic Madness. More updates are coming soon!