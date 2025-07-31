👋 Hey everyone!
A fresh Magic Madness update just dropped, bringing improvements across the board — from better sound effects to a brand-new arena and smarter tutorials. Whether you're training or battling online, you'll feel the difference. Let’s dive in!
🔍 Full Patch Notes
🕒 5-minute battles (with flexible music duration)
⏳ Updated countdown timers in multiplayer lobby
🏟️ New arena: Fire Arena B
📖 Spells now repeat multiple times in the tutorial for easier learning
🎯 Fixed damage volume inconsistencies in arenas
🏜️ New character: Desert Stranger
🦑 Improved SFX for Squid Game characters
🤖 Training matches now include bots by default
📘 Spell hints added to in-match menu
🎮 That’s all for now!
Thanks for playing and supporting Magic Madness. More updates are coming soon!
Changed files in this update