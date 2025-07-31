Hello raiders!



Today is a very special day: Hell Galaxy is finally available in Early Access on Steam!



It’s been an intense period of work, and we’ve put a lot of care and effort into creating something fun to play. Your exile in the Galaxy of Neterun will be full of surprises, and we’re really excited to see you dive into the dangerous world we’ve built.



In this version, you’ll explore the first two raider-colonized areas of Neterun: Limbo and The Core. These zones are packed with quests, enemies, strange alien monuments, hostile raiders ready to tear you apart, and bizarre galactic creatures that will attack both your metal body and your mind, the only biological part that remains after a raider is extracted and installed into a ship.



This is just the beginning. We’re actively developing Hell Galaxy, adding new content and improving what’s already there. Being able to do this together with you, our community, means a lot to us. We’re eager to hear your feedback so we can continue building this new universe with you and for you.



We hope you enjoy the game, that you can feel the work behind it, and that your feedback helps us improve and expand the experience to make your time in the galaxy as fun and engaging as possible.



This is the beginning of your journey through the coils of Neterun.





Farewell, raiders!

The Italian Games Factory Team