Hey There, Slingbots!

Introducing: The new world!

In today’s update, we’re giving the entire world a fresh new look! From improved terrain to enhanced background effects, every corner of the game has been polished to create a more immersive and vibrant experience.

Below, you can see some before & after comparisons:

PATCH NOTES – VERSION 0.34.0

🎨 VISUAL IMPROVEMENTS 🎨

Upgraded the visual quality of nearly every asset in the level for a more polished look.

Added rocks and small corals to the terrain to bring more life to the environment.

Enhanced background visuals to make the world feel richer and more immersive.

Improved the speed lines effect for a more dynamic sense of motion when reaching high speeds.

⚖️ BALANCE CHANGES ⚖️

Reduced the speed of fast enemies from 30 → 25 to make them more manageable.

🤖 GENERAL IMPROVEMENTS 🤖

Enhanced the sound effect when picking up experience orbs for more satisfying feedback.

👾 BUG FIXES 👾