31 July 2025 Build 19426363 Edited 31 July 2025 – 16:33:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey There, Slingbots!

Introducing: The new world!

In today’s update, we’re giving the entire world a fresh new look! From improved terrain to enhanced background effects, every corner of the game has been polished to create a more immersive and vibrant experience.

Below, you can see some before & after comparisons:

PATCH NOTES – VERSION 0.34.0

🎨 VISUAL IMPROVEMENTS 🎨

  • Upgraded the visual quality of nearly every asset in the level for a more polished look.

  • Added rocks and small corals to the terrain to bring more life to the environment.

  • Enhanced background visuals to make the world feel richer and more immersive.

  • Improved the speed lines effect for a more dynamic sense of motion when reaching high speeds.

⚖️ BALANCE CHANGES ⚖️

  • Reduced the speed of fast enemies from 30 → 25 to make them more manageable.

🤖 GENERAL IMPROVEMENTS 🤖

  • Enhanced the sound effect when picking up experience orbs for more satisfying feedback.

👾 BUG FIXES 👾

  • Fixed an issue where repeated sound effects sometimes failed to play, ensuring more consistent audio.

  • Fixed boss death effects not displaying correctly.

