B2025.7.31 v2
- OK1-增加部分地形对营队的冲锋惩罚，并修复小于0时导致的负面反应
- OK2-一些绿色数值的文字色调调整，更亮辨识度更高
- OK3-修复军事属性可以超出上限的问题
- OK4-修道院增加正常的祈祷功能，增加1-3虔诚
- OK5-修道院将赐福描述详细
- OK6-铁矿可以增加铁匠的描述
- OK7-汉文化铁矿专营+5铁匠变为+4
- OK8-增加一个公共的文化修正，拥有铁矿+2铁匠
- OK9-修复骑士竞技大赛因结婚，生日造成的玩家重复参加比赛的问题
- OK10-修复可能角色死亡后，内阁ID重复导致的查询错误
- OK11-当AI作为进攻方15回合后还没有进攻，会进行兵力判定，如果少于防御方1.2倍，可能会选择招募佣兵，前提是他有钱，并且有相应的兵团，如果他无法招募佣兵，概率性会选择撤退，在这种情况下，防御方可能主动触发战斗，如果防御方是玩家，可以点击反攻按钮进入战斗状态
- OK12-修复战争重复领主的问题，找到了确切原因
- OK1 - Add charge penalties for battalions on certain terrains, and fix the negative reactions caused when the value is less than 0.
- OK2 - Adjust the tone of some green numerical texts to make them brighter and more recognizable.
- OK3 - Fix the issue where military attributes can exceed the upper limit.
- OK4 - Add the normal prayer function to the monastery, which increases piety by 1-3.
- OK5 - Detail the blessing description in the monastery.
- OK6 - Add descriptions about how iron ore can boost blacksmiths.
- OK7 - Change the bonus of "Iron Ore Monopoly" in Han culture from +5 to +4 for blacksmiths.
- OK8 - Add a common cultural modifier: owning iron ore gives +2 to blacksmiths.
- OK9 - Fix the problem where players repeatedly participate in knightly tournaments due to marriages or birthdays.
- OK10 - Fix the query error caused by duplicate cabinet IDs after a character's possible death.
- OK11 - When the AI, as the attacking side, has not launched an attack after 15 rounds, a troop strength assessment will be conducted. If its strength is less than 1.2 times that of the defending side, it may choose to recruit mercenaries, provided that it has money and corresponding legions. If it cannot recruit mercenaries, it may choose to retreat probabilistically. In this case, the defending side may take the initiative to trigger a battle. If the defending side is the player, they can click the counterattack button to enter the battle state.
- OK12 - Fix the issue of duplicate lords in wars, with the exact cause identified.
