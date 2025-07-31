Update 1.5.2 Patch Notes

Visibility Changes: Added a new option in the Display Menu called "Shots". It lets you toggle between two color modes for player shots, scan, and slashing effects.

Bright Mode = effects appear orange

Muted Mode = effects match the background color

This picture showcases the color difference between Bright and Muted modes:

UI Changes: Added descriptions to the top of the Display Menu to provide insight into the different options when they are selected.