31 July 2025 Build 19426299 Edited 31 July 2025 – 10:09:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Update 1.5.2 Patch Notes

Visibility Changes: Added a new option in the Display Menu called "Shots". It lets you toggle between two color modes for player shots, scan, and slashing effects.

Bright Mode = effects appear orange

Muted Mode = effects match the background color

This picture showcases the color difference between Bright and Muted modes:

UI Changes: Added descriptions to the top of the Display Menu to provide insight into the different options when they are selected.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3316381
  • Loading history…
