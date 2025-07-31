 Skip to content
Major 31 July 2025 Build 19426281 Edited 31 July 2025 – 20:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hi everyone!

To be honest – I’m scared of bugs. But I don’t see any obvious ones this time... so I’m shipping it!

The latest Just Chess update includes a wide range of improvements and fixes aimed at making the experience smoother, clearer, and more enjoyable for all players – whether you're just starting or playing at a high level.

🔧 Key Fixes and Improvements:

  • Time bonus is now correctly applied after move animations, regardless of whether you drag or click.

  • Improved piece animations: pieces – especially knights – now maintain the correct orientation.

  • Smoother dragging with threshold detection to prevent accidental micro-movements.

  • Chess clocks now properly start after using the Continue button.

🕒 New Time Control Features:

  • Added a popular format: Rapid 25+10.

  • AI move animation speed now adapts based on the selected time control. Slower games feature more deliberate, immersive animations, while faster formats keep things snappy and responsive.

🤖 AI & Gameplay Adjustments:

  • Okay, I’ll admit it: I may have over-optimized the internal engine… and it ended up being too strong for beginner players. The fix? We added a touch of randomness to its move selection at lower levels! Now, instead of always playing the perfect move, the engine sometimes makes more human-like choices – especially around level 1000 and below. This makes the game feel more approachable and enjoyable for new players.

  • Improvements to thinking-phase AI handling.

🧠 Demo Game Enhancements:

  • While the demo game (autoplay) is running, you can pause it simply by moving the mouse, and continue playing from that point yourself.

  • Demo game is now reliably interruptible and resume-ready.

  • FSM system rebuilt for better control and stability.

  • StopAI calls ensure the engine doesn’t get stuck after interruptions.

💾 Save & Continue Improvements:

  • Time-controlled games now reload as untimed, allowing use of Undo/Redo.

  • Auto-restart now requires mouse movement, preventing accidental game starts when away.

🎨 Small UI & Visual Tweaks:

  • Restart animation no longer plays if no moves have been made.

  • Added distinct events for button arrivals during restart animation.

  • Flip (F) key instruction added to the in-game help.

  • Multiple polish-level improvements to interface and movement visuals.

