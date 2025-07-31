1.6.0 Update

1.6.0 Highlights

The biggest shake-up since Early Access!A major update packed with a new stage, new items, and dozens of Legendary Affixes!Challenge layers filled with Cold threats and brand-new enemies.A powerful boss armed with ice shards and freezing explosions.Higher loot tiers unlock equipment with new looks.A wide variety of affixes that affect your stats and skills.New synergies with existing affixes!Greater chaos alongside the new items and Legendary effects.• Increased chance for weapons to drop from defeated enemies• Earth Spike: +30% damage• Spinning Blade: +15% damage• Ice Spike: +10% damage• Lightning Strike: +15% damage• Spear of Light: +30% damage• Heaven’s Judgment: +15% damage• Summon Reaper: +30% damage• Blood Whirlwind: +15% damage; Life Steal +30%• Added V-Sync setting• Added FPS limit option• Added Borderless Fullscreen mode• Minor bug fixes and optimizationsHope you keep it cool this summer with the 1.6.0 update.Thank you.