 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Grounded 2 Marvel Rivals Counter-Strike 2 SUPERVIVE WUCHANG: Fallen Feathers Deadlock
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
Major 31 July 2025 Build 19426237 Edited 31 July 2025 – 08:59:22 UTC by Wendy Share
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Update notes via Steam Community

1.6.0 Update


The biggest shake-up since Early Access!
A major update packed with a new stage, new items, and dozens of Legendary Affixes!

1.6.0 Highlights


1. New Floors 13, 14 & 15
Challenge layers filled with Cold threats and brand-new enemies.



2. Boss - Frozen Judicator
A powerful boss armed with ice shards and freezing explosions.



3. 12+ Brand-new Items
Higher loot tiers unlock equipment with new looks.



4. 65 New Legendary Affixes
A wide variety of affixes that affect your stats and skills.




New synergies with existing affixes!

5. Chaos Dungeon Difficulties 11-20
Greater chaos alongside the new items and Legendary effects.



6. Balance Adjustments
• Increased chance for weapons to drop from defeated enemies
• Earth Spike: +30% damage
• Spinning Blade: +15% damage
• Ice Spike: +10% damage
• Lightning Strike: +15% damage
• Spear of Light: +30% damage
• Heaven’s Judgment: +15% damage
• Summon Reaper: +30% damage
• Blood Whirlwind: +15% damage; Life Steal +30%

7. QoL Improvements
• Added V-Sync setting
• Added FPS limit option
• Added Borderless Fullscreen mode
• Minor bug fixes and optimizations

Hope you keep it cool this summer with the 1.6.0 update.

Thank you.

Changed depots in legacy branch

View more data in app history for build 19426237
Windows Depot 2665681
macOS Depot 2665682
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link