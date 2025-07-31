1.6.0 Update
The biggest shake-up since Early Access!
A major update packed with a new stage, new items, and dozens of Legendary Affixes!
1.6.0 Highlights
1. New Floors 13, 14 & 15
Challenge layers filled with Cold threats and brand-new enemies.
2. Boss - Frozen Judicator
A powerful boss armed with ice shards and freezing explosions.
3. 12+ Brand-new Items
Higher loot tiers unlock equipment with new looks.
4. 65 New Legendary Affixes
A wide variety of affixes that affect your stats and skills.
New synergies with existing affixes!
5. Chaos Dungeon Difficulties 11-20
Greater chaos alongside the new items and Legendary effects.
6. Balance Adjustments
• Increased chance for weapons to drop from defeated enemies
• Earth Spike: +30% damage
• Spinning Blade: +15% damage
• Ice Spike: +10% damage
• Lightning Strike: +15% damage
• Spear of Light: +30% damage
• Heaven’s Judgment: +15% damage
• Summon Reaper: +30% damage
• Blood Whirlwind: +15% damage; Life Steal +30%
7. QoL Improvements
• Added V-Sync setting
• Added FPS limit option
• Added Borderless Fullscreen mode
• Minor bug fixes and optimizations
Hope you keep it cool this summer with the 1.6.0 update.
Thank you.
Changed depots in legacy branch