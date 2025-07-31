 Skip to content
31 July 2025 Build 19426214
Update notes via Steam Community

Key Fixes:

  • Fixed an issue causing abnormal behavior when switching between maps.

  • Resolved visual glitches (e.g., texture errors, stuttering, or loading delays) during map transitions.

Changed files in this update

