31 July 2025 Build 19426144 Edited 31 July 2025 – 08:52:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Boost is now more effective at escaping gravity wells
  • Meltdown secret placement now takes additional travel time from underwater rooms into account
  • Minor improvements to AI movement when boosting
  • Added lens flare to enemy spawn FX
  • Fixed Stinger AI regression

