- Boost is now more effective at escaping gravity wells
- Meltdown secret placement now takes additional travel time from underwater rooms into account
- Minor improvements to AI movement when boosting
- Added lens flare to enemy spawn FX
- Fixed Stinger AI regression
1.0.4a changelist
