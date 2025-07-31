Greetings fellow cultivators. The heavenly Dao has opened. Now there is a secure path through the wheels of reincarnation.



What is new?

You can now restart your journey and unlock powerful new effects, activities, weapons, and more.

If you have beaten the first Mortal tribulation you are eligible to increase the power of your soul.

The more tribulations you defeat, the more power you will receive.



Note! This is part 1. Although you are now able to venture past the previous limit of level 100 and early immortality stages. There is not yet anything there. In part two, there will be : New locations, New dungeons, New manuals, New Physiques, New items, New Dao perks, New array unlocks and more. Hopefully i will manage to supply this before anyone reach the new limit.



Note 2! Since I'm a solo developer i have been working hard to provide this update as soon as possible. It is possible some things might be broken or not work properly. Let me know and i will fix as soon as possible. If you want to avoid this, simply just don't reincarnate and wait a few days or switch to public beta branch.



I'd like to give special thanks to Xindly, for helping me with the new art. Also the people who have helped me in the discord to give suggestions and pretesting the reincarnation update.