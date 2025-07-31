 Skip to content
31 July 2025 Build 19426053 Edited 31 July 2025 – 08:52:27 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

This is a small patch update

Update Contents:

  • Optimize in-game lighting effects

  • Attempt to fix abnormal enemy spawns in multiplayer mode

Note: Players using different versions cannot team up or see each other's room list.

