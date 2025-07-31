🛠️ What’s in this update?[Feature] Temporarily disabled the Oblivion curse card.
[Fix] Fixed an issue where the available combos panel couldn't be opened with a game controller.
[Fix] The Bookworm event no longer prevents the game from continuing.
[Fix] The Bookworm event no longer allows perks to be removed.
[Fix] The Bookworm event now correctly disables the passive effects of removed quotes.
[Fix] Fixed an issue where the Bottomless Well event could grant a card that was still locked by level.
[Fix] Corrected the English description of the Torn status - it now accurately states that it activates at the end of the turn.
[Fix] Fixed an issue where using the Idea of Weapon could cause a soft-lock.
[Fix] Various minor stability improvements.
We’d love to hear more of your thoughts, feel free to share feedback through the in-game tool, the Steam forums, comments section, or by leaving a review. 😀 We'll also be sharing an announcement revealing the next steps we've decided to take following the premiere.
Stay tuned and keep an eye on our social media, you won’t want to miss this! 😉
❤️ Stay close to Us ❤️【𝙳𝙸𝚂𝙲𝙾𝚁𝙳】💬 https://discord.gg/UytR7dgwtx .
【𝙵𝙰𝙲𝙴𝙱𝙾𝙾𝙺】📰 https://www.facebook.com/acramdigital .
【X】🦾 https://x.com/acramdigital .
【𝚂𝚃𝙴𝙰𝙼】🕹️ https://store.steampowered.com/dev/Acram/ .
【𝚈𝙾𝚄𝚃𝚄𝙱𝙴】🎞️ https://www.youtube.com/@acramdigital6748 .
【𝙸𝙽𝚂𝚃𝙰𝙶𝚁𝙰𝙼】📷 https://www.instagram.com/acramdigital/ .
Changed files in this update