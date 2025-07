πŸ› οΈ What’s in this update?

Thanks to you,, we've rolled out our first hotfix just a few days into Early Access. Your support, bug reports, and suggestions have been incredibly helpful in shaping the game and identifying areas for improvement. πŸ₯³[Feature] Temporarily disabled thecurse card.[Fix] Fixed an issue where the available combos panel couldn't be opened with a game controller.[Fix]event no longer prevents the game from continuing.[Fix] The Bookworm event no longer allows perks to be removed.[Fix] The Bookworm event now correctly disables the passive effects of removed quotes.[Fix] Fixed an issue where theevent could grant a card that was still locked by level.[Fix] Corrected the English description of the Torn status - it now accurately states that it activates at the end of the turn.[Fix] Fixed an issue where using thecould cause a soft-lock.[Fix] Various minor stability improvements.We'd love to hear more of your thoughts, feel free to share feedback through the in-game tool, the Steam forums, comments section, or by leaving a review. πŸ˜€ We'll also be sharing an announcement revealing the next steps we've decided to take following the premiere.