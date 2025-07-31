 Skip to content
31 July 2025 Build 19425959 Edited 31 July 2025 – 09:09:16 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Fixes

  • Mouse sensitivity now loads correctly after dying or loading the game.
  • The "charge the monorail battery" event would trigger if the player approached the power room without using the vehicle.


Additions


  • New application icon.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3666201
  • Loading history…
