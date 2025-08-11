The investigation starts now!Reporting in, agents.
Gear up and prepare your best arsenal. Whisper Mountain Outbreak is now out to Early Access! The Bureau of Research and Investigation of Metaphysics (B.R.I.M.) is calling on all available agents to help contain the ongoing outbreak at Mount Bisik.
Be prepared to face new anomalies, explore more maps, and encounter tougher challenges!
Check out the Early Access Trailer!
Escape room meets survival horror!Whisper Mountain Outbreak is a PvE co-op survival game set in a remote town haunted by ancient supernatural forces. As a secret government agent, explore cursed locations, solve challenging puzzles, and battle horrifying undead anomalies.
Choose your specialization, manage resources, and uncover the dark mystery beneath Mount Bisik. Will your team survive the outbreak... or be consumed by it?
Whisper Mountain Outbreak Now in Early Access!
Recruit your friends to survive the outbreak!Can’t face the horrors of Mount Bisik alone? Do you need a helping hand to investigate further? Call upon your friends as reinforcement to join your lobby! With the recently announced Field Agent Friend’s Pass, anyone can join a lobby via the room code provided by the game owner.
Play together with your friends or fellow agents in the community, and solve the mystery together!
Play co-op for free with Friend’s Pass*
*Get a copy of Whisper Mountain Outbreak, and recruit your friends to play online co-op for free!
Learn more about Friend’s Pass herehttps://store.steampowered.com/news/app/1953230/view/537734042335840030
We also have a special message from the developer!Hey everyone, Toge Kediri here!
Whisper Mountain Outbreak is finally out in Early Access!
We just want to say a huge THANK YOU to everyone who’s been following us, wishlisting, and cheering us on all this time. Seeing your excitement has really made us believe in what we’re making and kept us confident that this game is worth building together with you.
This is still Early Access, so if you encounter anything unusual and aren’t sure whether it’s an actual bug or an in-game anomaly, please report it anyway, and our team will investigate immediately. You can send your findings to wmo@togeproductions.com. Every note you send really does help us make the game even better.
We hope you have an awesome time stopping Mount Bisik’s curse with your loved ones, your friends, or frenemies. It’s been such a wild ride getting here, and now we can finally share it with you. Can’t wait to hear what you think.
See you in the game!
-Toge Productions, Kediri Divison — development team of Whisper Mountain Outbreak.
Join the Survivors Network!If you're having a hard time finding a friend to play with, you can join Toge Productions Discord Community. Some of our community members are new and veteran agents from the limited-time demo who are always ready to help.
We are also going to host an upcoming event for Friend’s Pass players who are looking for someone to team up with, don’t miss it!
If you have any questions, feedback, or suggestions, please don't hesitate to let us know on Discord.
We will continuously monitor and improve the game in Early Access. Stay updated with us!
Be prepared for the outbreak, agents.
Do keep in touch for a new mission briefing.
Stay sharp, and keep surviving! 🧟♂️💥
— B.R.I.M. Support Division