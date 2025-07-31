 Skip to content
31 July 2025 Build 19425688 Edited 31 July 2025 – 08:39:31 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Added key info box, now the players can either explore by themselves, or return to the main menu and understand the key's mechanic better. This will help in case of forgetting or skipping the tutorial by mistake.

  • Reduced the last special key (on level 10) health by 5%.

  • Some QoL improvements.

