Added key info box, now the players can either explore by themselves, or return to the main menu and understand the key's mechanic better. This will help in case of forgetting or skipping the tutorial by mistake.
Reduced the last special key (on level 10) health by 5%.
Some QoL improvements.
Upadte Notes for Version 1.0.3.0
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update