Hello chefs! We're happy to introduce the first major update for Omelet You Cook!



I'll start by tempering expectations by saying that we couldn't get quite as much content in as we planned, but we'll be returning to pseudo-weekly content updates to keep the kitchen stocked throughout the summer! (we've been busy moving to a new city, game jamming, and fixing the dozens of bugs you've helped us find)

The big change in this update is a reworked Apron system with full support for playing the game completely at your leisure with no time pressure. This update is for all you artisans out there who want to take your time and create a true masterpiece.

This means in addition to your Apron you'll select your Hat to determine whether you play turn-based or in real-time. The real-time mode is the intended experience but we know the time pressure really stresses out or makes the game inaccessible to some chefs, so we wanted to find a solution that lets everyone enjoy cooking.

As part of this change, we've introduced a limit on the number of Helpers you can have on higher difficulties. I think this will lead to some interesting decision making for top tier chefs (instead of just buying every Helper they see.) We intend to iterate on this Apron system further, and potentially add more Aprons once we see what's working and what needs work. Your feedback is greatly appreciated!

We've finally given a fresh coat of paint to 2 of our screens. The first is the Omelet Selection screen, which looks way better and now shows little trophies for each starter pantry that you've won with the currently selected Hat/Apron. (that I forgot to include in this screenshot, whoops. You'll see it once you start winning, chef!)





The other screen is my personal favorite change of the update: The Catalogue. Not only does it look incredible but we've gone through and added stats to each of the Ingredients/Helpers/Customers and different visuals if you haven't unlocked or encountered them yet. It's also sorted by rarity so you can have a better idea of how likely you are to encounter everything.

We've also added 5 new ingredients and 14 new achievements for you to play with, and in the coming weeks we'll be adding even more Ingredients and Helpers to keep the game consistently fresh.

The last thing I want to mention is that the game is currently on sale for 20% off! To reflect all the content we've added since launch, we'll be increasing the price after the sale ends, so go tell your friends that the hottest cooking roguelike of the summer is the cheapest it'll be for a long time!

Thanks for cooking with us, chefs! If you have any questions about these changes please pop over to our Discord and we're happy to answer them!

v0.8.21 Patch Notes

Content

Redesigned Apron System Real Time/Turn Based chef hat selection Max Helper limit on higher apron difficulties Ability to FIRE unwanted Helpers for $1 (except Mythics) Higher difficulties escalate in Target Score faster

New Catalogue Screen Art w/ stats and visuals for locked/unencountered entries

New Omelet Selection Screen Art Trophies appear for each Starter Pantry that you've beaten with the selected Hat/Apron Unencountered Final Customers are hidden

5 New Ingredients (Red Onion, Watermelon, Avocado, Jackfruit, Mystery Meat)

14 New Achievements

Added a Skip button to Legendary Helper choice

Added a Take Random button to Legendary Helper choice

New art for Helpers: Chew Toy, Cornucopia, Dog Treat

Balancing

Minimalist can no longer appear in the first 3 rounds It was often impossible, my bad

Trashy Embezzler: gives $1 per trash instead of $2 This was way more powerful than I realized and could pay for itself almost instantly

Bottom Feeder: gives $0.25 per distinct tag instead of every tag on the side This was insanely broken. I don't know how I didn't realize but some chefs were generating $90+ on a single round with it

Beam of Midas: now Legendary instead of Rare, so it can only be chosen as a free reward This better reflects how powerful it is in generating free money

Use X specific ingredient request is more forgiving The number is chosen randomly between Max-1 and Max-3 different ingredients

Green Onion is a Vegetable

Squid is Chewy, no longer Soft

Removed "Herb" tag, all herbs are now Vegetables instead There was only Parsley currently. I originally added the tag because I was worried there would be too many Vegetables. I don't want primary tags that only a handful of ingredients have.

Removed "Encased" tag, it didn't do anything

Bug Fixes