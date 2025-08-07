Hello chefs! We're happy to introduce the first major update for Omelet You Cook!
I'll start by tempering expectations by saying that we couldn't get quite as much content in as we planned, but we'll be returning to pseudo-weekly content updates to keep the kitchen stocked throughout the summer! (we've been busy moving to a new city, game jamming, and fixing the dozens of bugs you've helped us find)
The big change in this update is a reworked Apron system with full support for playing the game completely at your leisure with no time pressure. This update is for all you artisans out there who want to take your time and create a true masterpiece.
This means in addition to your Apron you'll select your Hat to determine whether you play turn-based or in real-time. The real-time mode is the intended experience but we know the time pressure really stresses out or makes the game inaccessible to some chefs, so we wanted to find a solution that lets everyone enjoy cooking.
As part of this change, we've introduced a limit on the number of Helpers you can have on higher difficulties. I think this will lead to some interesting decision making for top tier chefs (instead of just buying every Helper they see.) We intend to iterate on this Apron system further, and potentially add more Aprons once we see what's working and what needs work. Your feedback is greatly appreciated!
We've finally given a fresh coat of paint to 2 of our screens. The first is the Omelet Selection screen, which looks way better and now shows little trophies for each starter pantry that you've won with the currently selected Hat/Apron. (that I forgot to include in this screenshot, whoops. You'll see it once you start winning, chef!)
The other screen is my personal favorite change of the update: The Catalogue. Not only does it look incredible but we've gone through and added stats to each of the Ingredients/Helpers/Customers and different visuals if you haven't unlocked or encountered them yet. It's also sorted by rarity so you can have a better idea of how likely you are to encounter everything.
We've also added 5 new ingredients and 14 new achievements for you to play with, and in the coming weeks we'll be adding even more Ingredients and Helpers to keep the game consistently fresh.
The last thing I want to mention is that the game is currently on sale for 20% off! To reflect all the content we've added since launch, we'll be increasing the price after the sale ends, so go tell your friends that the hottest cooking roguelike of the summer is the cheapest it'll be for a long time!
Thanks for cooking with us, chefs! If you have any questions about these changes please pop over to our Discord and we're happy to answer them!
v0.8.21 Patch Notes
Content
Redesigned Apron System
Real Time/Turn Based chef hat selection
Max Helper limit on higher apron difficulties
Ability to FIRE unwanted Helpers for $1 (except Mythics)
Higher difficulties escalate in Target Score faster
New Catalogue Screen Art w/ stats and visuals for locked/unencountered entries
New Omelet Selection Screen Art
Trophies appear for each Starter Pantry that you've beaten with the selected Hat/Apron
Unencountered Final Customers are hidden
5 New Ingredients (Red Onion, Watermelon, Avocado, Jackfruit, Mystery Meat)
14 New Achievements
Added a Skip button to Legendary Helper choice
Added a Take Random button to Legendary Helper choice
New art for Helpers: Chew Toy, Cornucopia, Dog Treat
Balancing
Minimalist can no longer appear in the first 3 rounds
It was often impossible, my bad
Trashy Embezzler: gives $1 per trash instead of $2
This was way more powerful than I realized and could pay for itself almost instantly
Bottom Feeder: gives $0.25 per distinct tag instead of every tag on the side
This was insanely broken. I don't know how I didn't realize but some chefs were generating $90+ on a single round with it
Beam of Midas: now Legendary instead of Rare, so it can only be chosen as a free reward
This better reflects how powerful it is in generating free money
Use X specific ingredient request is more forgiving
The number is chosen randomly between Max-1 and Max-3 different ingredients
Green Onion is a Vegetable
Squid is Chewy, no longer Soft
Removed "Herb" tag, all herbs are now Vegetables instead
There was only Parsley currently. I originally added the tag because I was worried there would be too many Vegetables. I don't want primary tags that only a handful of ingredients have.
Removed "Encased" tag, it didn't do anything
Bug Fixes
Ingredients trashed by Travel Trash Dog are properly removed from Discard
Quarters will no longer cover the dollar sign
Fixed bug where game could softlock if Wrench was trashed by Travel Trash Dog
Fixed bug where game could softlock if Chocolate Coin was trashed by Fools Gold
Preventing Squids from wiggling while off the omelet during scoring
Extended Discard hover area for widescreen monitors
Gold no longer appears above UI
Gold properly fades when off the omelet
Fixed bug where "Score X more than target" request would be checked at the start of a round
Fixed typos
