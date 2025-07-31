1. Add a new inheritance module

After a player retires and reaches the social status of a superstar and a passing ball king, the player will enter the inheritance system. Superstars will receive two random main attribute+2 abilities, while passing ball kings will receive two random main attribute+3 abilities. When a player creates a new player, they can choose to pass on the ability value bonus to the inheriting player

2. Add a locking function for the level and quantity of equipment on the rental housing interface

Players can click on the level or quantity of residential facilities to choose to lock. When they click on the dice again, the locked device will not change. After locking, each time the dice is rolled again, it will cost game coins

3. Fixed the initial level and facility level for all clubs. Now, every time a new game starts, all clubs no longer randomly generate levels and facilities. Players can customize their clubs by modifying the document

4. The club upgrade rules have been adjusted, and now club upgrades require meeting more conditions rather than just judging club facilities

5. Adjust the broker investment model. Currently, investment contracts only settle investment returns on a weekly basis and no longer return principal on a weekly basis. The principal will be returned in a lump sum after the contract term is completed

6. Temporarily close the AI player transfer for the club, as there are logical errors in AI transfer at this stage, which may lead to financial abnormalities for the club. This change will not affect player transfers. We will create a separate UI interface for club transfers in the next update, which will display transactions between clubs in a more intuitive way to players

7. Adjusted some game data, strengthened yellow cards, and highlighted the impact of red cards on the generation of game factual data

8. Several bugs have been fixed, which will not be explained here one by one. These bugs caused game crashes in previous versions

9. Optimized some of the underlying code and reduced memory usage (this work is still ongoing, and many new features cannot be implemented due to limitations in the current code structure. After this work is completed, more game content will be implemented)

Message: Thank you to all players for their support and love towards us. In order to bring a better gaming experience to everyone, we have been working hard. Please rest assured,

We are constantly investing all our energy into improving the game. Thank you again and we hope you will continue to support us as always!!!