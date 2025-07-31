 Skip to content
31 July 2025 Build 19425502
- Added a bug reporting tool
- Add an option to customize combat length/difficulty
- Fixed a bug that caused a crash in the Postman's house while talking to the kid upstairs.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3506221
macOS Depot 3506222
