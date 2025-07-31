The game has been patched to fix a few bugs.
Changes
Fixed a bug where resetting controller inputs sometimes wasn't working properly
Made multiple improvements to the Arabic translation
7656…) to be redirected to calculator
id/ or
profiles/
app/ or
sub/ or
bundle/ or
depot/
The game has been patched to fix a few bugs.
Fixed a bug where resetting controller inputs sometimes wasn't working properly
Made multiple improvements to the Arabic translation
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update