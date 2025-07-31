 Skip to content
31 July 2025 Build 19425426 Edited 31 July 2025 – 07:59:18 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

The game has been patched to fix a few bugs.

Changes

  • Fixed a bug where resetting controller inputs sometimes wasn't working properly

  • Made multiple improvements to the Arabic translation

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3385371
macOS Depot 3385372
Linux Depot 3385373
