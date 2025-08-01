For this special collaboration, we specially customized the exclusive staff based on the campus group of @GarlicStealingPuppies8 (thanks to the image provided by Teacher GarlicStealingPuppies8)!

They are: Chihuahua dog Hachi, Crocodile beauty, Shark school bully, Little panda best friend, Fox school prince 🐾

We hope that the new employees can adapt to the office life as soon as possible.

At the same time, we sincerely thank our colleagues for their support of our game! We will continue to work hard to optimize our game, introducing more theme offices and small animals to bring you more enjoyable experiences!

If you have any favorite character IPs, you can create and upload them through the Creative Workshop! If you have other favorite collaborative characters, you can leave a message in the Steam comment section. We will also communicate and carry out collaborations in the future to bring you more interesting animal characters!!!

Update Content:

1. Updated the affiliated characters: Chihuahua Dog Aka, Crocodile Princess, Shark School Bully, Little Panda Best Friend, Fox School Prince

2. Added the gallery function, allowing you to view the progress of unlocking the images of small animals.