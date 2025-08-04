 Skip to content
4 August 2025 Build 19425306
Update notes via Steam Community
Hey! Here are this week's bug fixes

  • Word Play now works with touchscreen Windows devices
  • Modifier "If two adjacent tiles share the same letter, both score 3x" now works with Mirror Tiles
  • Fixed issue with modifier "Add 10 Bonus Points during Special Rounds"
  • Glass duplicates now duplicate the tile's upgraded score
  • Improved updating issues with Mirror and Exclamation tiles
  • Improved visual clarity of "Double the Bonus Points rewards for spelling longer words"
  • "When you sell any other Modifier, add to your Play count instead of Refreshes" changed to Legendary rarity
  • Improved visual clarity of special tiles in the Letter Bag, including when using high contrast accessibility mode
  • Fixed bug with dragging a tile from the submission queue when using the Upgrade "Lock a tile for eight submissions. When it unlocks, permanently double its score"
  • Clarified the Modifier "Add 5 Bonus Points for each unused Upgrade use"
  • Clarified "S and Z can be used interchangeably" Modifier

