- Word Play now works with touchscreen Windows devices
- Modifier "If two adjacent tiles share the same letter, both score 3x" now works with Mirror Tiles
- Fixed issue with modifier "Add 10 Bonus Points during Special Rounds"
- Glass duplicates now duplicate the tile's upgraded score
- Improved updating issues with Mirror and Exclamation tiles
- Improved visual clarity of "Double the Bonus Points rewards for spelling longer words"
- "When you sell any other Modifier, add to your Play count instead of Refreshes" changed to Legendary rarity
- Improved visual clarity of special tiles in the Letter Bag, including when using high contrast accessibility mode
- Fixed bug with dragging a tile from the submission queue when using the Upgrade "Lock a tile for eight submissions. When it unlocks, permanently double its score"
- Clarified the Modifier "Add 5 Bonus Points for each unused Upgrade use"
- Clarified "S and Z can be used interchangeably" Modifier
