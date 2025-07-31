 Skip to content
31 July 2025 Build 19425247 Edited 31 July 2025 – 07:39:22 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- Added an option to customize combat difficulty/length
- Added a bug reporting tool
- Fixed a bug that caused a crash in the Postman's house while talking to the kid upstairs.

