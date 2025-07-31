 Skip to content
31 July 2025 Build 19425201 Edited 31 July 2025 – 07:59:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
1、全面强化了（特别）武将的单挑强度，优化了单挑判断规则；
2、大幅上调了吕布（特别）天赋【愈战愈勇】吕玲绮（特别）天赋【虎父无犬女】的触发概率；
3、优化子嗣继承规则，男童无法继承母亲的特殊兵种；
4、优化部分近战技能释放后会出现“放箭”的配音的问题；
5、修复武将特性中明确标注 “不会被俘虏”，但在单挑失败后仍被俘虏的问题；
6、修复带有挂枪和佩剑的兵种可在岸边对船兵使用近战技能的问题；
7、修复特别吕布释放近战技能后丢失技能动画的问题；

