Commanders,

We will be conducting maintenance for Iron Saga VS on Steam from 16:00 UTC+8. Online play will not be available during the maintenance. You can still play in offline mode.

Maintenance Period

From 16:00 to 17:00 UTC+8 (~60 minutes)

If the maintenance is not finished by the scheduled time, we may extend the maintenance. We're sorry for any inconvenience this may cause. Thanks again for your understanding and support.

Patch Note 1.2.9 r9_0 (July 31, 2025)

SERVER UPGRADE

· Upgraded the server to secure server stability

BUG FIX

· Fixed the BSOD upon clicking Reset in Simulacrum Chronicle

Team Iron Saga