31 July 2025 Build 19425115 Edited 31 July 2025 – 08:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Commanders,

We will be conducting maintenance for Iron Saga VS on Steam from 16:00 UTC+8. Online play will not be available during the maintenance. You can still play in offline mode.

Maintenance Period

From 16:00 to 17:00 UTC+8 (~60 minutes)

If the maintenance is not finished by the scheduled time, we may extend the maintenance. We're sorry for any inconvenience this may cause. Thanks again for your understanding and support.

Patch Note 1.2.9 r9_0 (July 31, 2025)

SERVER UPGRADE

· Upgraded the server to secure server stability

BUG FIX

· Fixed the BSOD upon clicking Reset in Simulacrum Chronicle

Team Iron Saga

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2463801
