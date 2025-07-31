 Skip to content
31 July 2025 Build 19425089
Update notes via Steam Community
Today’s update focuses on improving the user interface and enhancing aiming clarity across all setups:

🔧 UI Improvements
  • The interface now scales properly based on your screen resolution.
  • All players will now experience a consistent UI size, from sub-HD to 8K resolutions.
  • UI elements are larger and more readable, improving overall visibility and comfort.


🎯 New Crosshair Feature
  • A new crosshair replaces the system cursor during gameplay to help you aim more accurately.
  • The crosshair is also available when using a gamepad.
  • Want the old style? You can disable the crosshair via the "More Settings" menu.


🖱️ Custom Interface Cursor
  • A custom cursor has been added to the game's interface for a more cohesive look and feel.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3484591
  • Loading history…
