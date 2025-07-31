🔧 UI Improvements
- The interface now scales properly based on your screen resolution.
- All players will now experience a consistent UI size, from sub-HD to 8K resolutions.
- UI elements are larger and more readable, improving overall visibility and comfort.
🎯 New Crosshair Feature
- A new crosshair replaces the system cursor during gameplay to help you aim more accurately.
- The crosshair is also available when using a gamepad.
- Want the old style? You can disable the crosshair via the "More Settings" menu.
🖱️ Custom Interface Cursor
- A custom cursor has been added to the game's interface for a more cohesive look and feel.
Changed files in this update