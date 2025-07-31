 Skip to content
31 July 2025 Build 19425088
Update notes via Steam Community
I got your feedback and directly worked on solutions ^^

-> Leaderboard should be working now in the Home Menu showing you the Top 50 Players
-> Paddle Faster Achievement (complete in less than 2 hours) is now working properly and you should
also receive it in retrospect if you have a completed savefile with a time lower than 2 hours.
-> There was a Bug were some Skins were falsely unlocked and this is fixed now.

Please let me know if you encounter anymore problems! Im trying my best to fix them asap!

Have a great day!

