I got your feedback and directly worked on solutions ^^



-> Leaderboard should be working now in the Home Menu showing you the Top 50 Players

-> Paddle Faster Achievement (complete in less than 2 hours) is now working properly and you should

also receive it in retrospect if you have a completed savefile with a time lower than 2 hours.

-> There was a Bug were some Skins were falsely unlocked and this is fixed now.



Please let me know if you encounter anymore problems! Im trying my best to fix them asap!



Have a great day!