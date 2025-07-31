After months of hard work, testing, and lots of love, your virtual waifu is ready to take over your desktop (and your heart 💕).

💡 What Can She Do?

Your new desktop companion is full of personality—and surprises. Here’s just a glimpse of what’s waiting for you:

🛍️ Give her gifts, buy her toys, snacks, and stylish outfits

👗 Customize her look with multiple outfits and accessories

🌓 Day and night mode to match your real-time environment

💬 Endless conversations and dynamic dialogue options

📈 Mood and emotion system – her reactions change with how you treat her

❤️ Affection points – build your bond and unlock new content

🗣️ Fully voiced in both English and Chinese

🏆 Achievement system to keep you engaged and rewarded

🔜 What’s Coming Next?

We’ve got a whole lineup of fun mini-games on the way in upcoming updates (every other Monday)! Here's a sneak peek at what’s in development:

Fluffy Evasion (Pillow Dodge)

Ribbon Rhythm (Skipping Rope)

Dream Pairing (Memory Card Matching)

Celestial Catch (Fishing)

Whispers of the Arcana (Daily Tarot Reading)

Starlight Horoscope (Weekly Astrology Reading)

Each of these will bring new ways to interact with your sister—and maybe uncover more of her secrets 😉

⭐ Love the Game?

If you’re enjoying your time with your sister, please consider leaving us a review! Your support helps us grow and continue building fun, weird, and heartwarming content.

Found a bug? Have suggestions? Join our \[Discord

https://discord.gg/6awGmD4YQY] or \[QQ Group 993537872] and let us know!

Thanks for supporting My Desktop Sister. We can’t wait to see how you bond with her 🥰