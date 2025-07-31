Dear community, I don't usually write long news stories for small updates, simply due to time constraints. However, we've addressed a few topics with this update that I'd like to introduce.

Lighting

Over the past few weeks, we've received increasing numbers of comments about the poor lighting in the game, the dimness, and the lightbulb effect above the hero's head being very irritating when you get too close to walls.



As a result, we've completely reworked the lighting in the dungeon and added a brightness setting to the settings. This change also has the positive effect of reducing the effective light sources, thus resulting in a small performance improvement.

Retreating Monsters

Monsters turn around when they move too far away from their spawn point and run back. While running back, they didn't react to damage and began regenerating while running. Both of these changes have been changed in this update.

Auction House Improvement

From now on, you can cancel all auctions that don't have an active bid. This makes things much easier if you have many auctions running at the same time.

We've also added a feature that lets you send all completed items to your inventory with one click.

Feedback

We'd like to take this opportunity to thank you for your feedback. If you have any ideas or comments, please post them in the Steam Community or contact me on our Discord server!