**Update Details:**

1. New Song Added- Celebrating 50 Tracks with 3 REMIXes

GUEREWOL ～goes to spain～ / Challen-G

花占い(mercury-lamp style remix) / Mercury-Lamp

(Hanauranai)

CHASER -Has it still survived？- / Honey Butter

2. Minor Bug Fixes

Corrected a chart where long notes overlapped normal notes.

No recorded scores are affected.

Affected chart: ぐるぐるパンチ(guru guru punch) / Guitar

--- Music: 52 Part: 197 ---

We continue to strive to provide a comfortable gaming experience. If you have any questions, please feel free to contact us. Thank you for playing "Keyboard Maestro Voyage".

---

(Translation by ChatGPT)