**Update Details:**
1. New Song Added- Celebrating 50 Tracks with 3 REMIXes
GUEREWOL ～goes to spain～ / Challen-G
花占い(mercury-lamp style remix) / Mercury-Lamp
(Hanauranai)
CHASER -Has it still survived？- / Honey Butter
2. Minor Bug Fixes
Corrected a chart where long notes overlapped normal notes.
No recorded scores are affected.
Affected chart: ぐるぐるパンチ(guru guru punch) / Guitar
--- Music: 52 Part: 197 ---
We continue to strive to provide a comfortable gaming experience. If you have any questions, please feel free to contact us. Thank you for playing "Keyboard Maestro Voyage".
---
(Translation by ChatGPT)
Changed files in this update