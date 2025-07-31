 Skip to content
31 July 2025 Build 19424875
Update notes via Steam Community

**Update Details:**

1. New Song Added- Celebrating 50 Tracks with 3 REMIXes

GUEREWOL ～goes to spain～ / Challen-G

花占い(mercury-lamp style remix) / Mercury-Lamp
(Hanauranai)

CHASER -Has it still survived？- / Honey Butter

2. Minor Bug Fixes

　Corrected a chart where long notes overlapped normal notes.

　No recorded scores are affected.

　Affected chart: ぐるぐるパンチ(guru guru punch) / Guitar

--- Music: 52 Part: 197 ---

We continue to strive to provide a comfortable gaming experience. If you have any questions, please feel free to contact us. Thank you for playing "Keyboard Maestro Voyage".

---

(Translation by ChatGPT)

Changed files in this update

