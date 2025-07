Social media

Hey folks!This patch tweaks several mod-related things, as per request by the modding community, and fixes a minor bug.- fixed the closest enemy indicator pointing to non-objective NPCs- exposed the following classes/libraries to mod environments: joystickHandler, blastWaveEffect, talkText, statusEffects, difficulty, customDifficulty, armor, radioController- improved game startup times when a lot of weapon mods that call :setupModCategoryMap() are installed- each weapon now stores a duplicate of the selectableMods variable- added method to easily add new weapon mods to existing weapons - weapons:addModToWeapon(weaponID, headerID, modData):* can add singular weapon mods via weapons:addModToWeapon("someWeapon", "sights", "someMod")* can add multiple weapon mods via weapons:addModToWeapon("someWeapon", "sights", {"someMod", "otherMod", "anotherMod"})* modders do not need to call any extra methods such as :setupModCategoryMap, the game will take care of the rest* attempting to add a mod to a weapon that is not registered will not cause a crash* returns true on success, false on failure* skips adding duplicate weapon modsRemember to report any issues you run into! Thanks for reading, hope you're enjoying the game!