This patch tweaks several mod-related things, as per request by the modding community, and fixes a minor bug.
BASE GAME CHANGES
- fixed the closest enemy indicator pointing to non-objective NPCs
MODDING CHANGES
- exposed the following classes/libraries to mod environments: joystickHandler, blastWaveEffect, talkText, statusEffects, difficulty, customDifficulty, armor, radioController
- improved game startup times when a lot of weapon mods that call :setupModCategoryMap() are installed
- each weapon now stores a duplicate of the selectableMods variable
- added method to easily add new weapon mods to existing weapons - weapons:addModToWeapon(weaponID, headerID, modData):
* can add singular weapon mods via weapons:addModToWeapon("someWeapon", "sights", "someMod")
* can add multiple weapon mods via weapons:addModToWeapon("someWeapon", "sights", {"someMod", "otherMod", "anotherMod"})
* modders do not need to call any extra methods such as :setupModCategoryMap, the game will take care of the rest
* attempting to add a mod to a weapon that is not registered will not cause a crash
* returns true on success, false on failure
* skips adding duplicate weapon mods
Remember to report any issues you run into!
Thanks for reading, hope you're enjoying the game!
