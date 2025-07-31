 Skip to content
31 July 2025 Build 19424650 Edited 31 July 2025 – 07:09:16 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
v0.2.21 (visual and sound effects updates)

Swordsman:
- Added more variety with sword slash sound effects

Visual UI
- Changed font
- Design adjustments made to main menu screens (Items, Choose Your Character, Choose Map Location)

Music:
- Fixed music on/off settings to include all the music

Sound Effects:
- Sound volume adjustments

Thanks for playing! Have fun!

