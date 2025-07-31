v0.2.21 (visual and sound effects updates)
Swordsman:
- Added more variety with sword slash sound effects
Visual UI
- Changed font
- Design adjustments made to main menu screens (Items, Choose Your Character, Choose Map Location)
Music:
- Fixed music on/off settings to include all the music
Sound Effects:
- Sound volume adjustments
Thanks for playing! Have fun!
