Dear Chieftains,

To provide a better gaming experience, the server will undergo maintenance. It will be temporarily unavailable starting from July 31, at 7:00 AM UTC, with an expected downtime 30 minutes. This update includes a client update, and chieftains will need to update their client to enjoy the game normally. We are very grateful for your understanding and support.

Fixed the issue that AI-disabled doors could still be opened by self-raised monkeys.

Power Ropeway Support should be built farther away from other players' constructions.

Optimized collision mechanics for Groundspikes and Trap Pedal.

Optimized server performance overhead for Explosive Can Trap.

Dropped packs can no longer be climbed.

Unable to roll when overweight.

Fixed the inaccurate spawn location of barbarian invaders in medium pits within the Snow Mountain area.

Optimized the special effects of Deter.

Fixed the issue that allowed players to ignore enemy building-restricted areas by relocating the bonfire.

Fix the issue of coarse cotton appearing when disassembling wild boar saddles and alpaca saddles.