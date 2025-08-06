 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Stormgate Cyberpunk 2077 Marvel Rivals Battlefield™ 6 Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Counter-Strike 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
Major 6 August 2025 Build 19424585 Edited 6 August 2025 – 07:52:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

★ Compatible with 「Sixtar Gate: STARTRAIL - KALPA Collaboration Pack」 DLC.

You can play related content from now on.

★ New Free Music Added! Splash Queen / e-JAE (from BROWN DUST 2)

Changed files in this update

Sixtar Gate : Startrail Content Depot 1802721
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link