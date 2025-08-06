★ Compatible with 「Sixtar Gate: STARTRAIL - KALPA Collaboration Pack」 DLC.
You can play related content from now on.
★ New Free Music Added! Splash Queen / e-JAE (from BROWN DUST 2)
7656…) to be redirected to calculator
id/ or
profiles/
app/ or
sub/ or
bundle/ or
depot/
★ Compatible with 「Sixtar Gate: STARTRAIL - KALPA Collaboration Pack」 DLC.
You can play related content from now on.
★ New Free Music Added! Splash Queen / e-JAE (from BROWN DUST 2)
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update