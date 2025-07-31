 Skip to content
31 July 2025 Build 19424567 Edited 31 July 2025 – 06:26:22 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

We’ve released a new update focusing on overall optimization. Animations are now smoother, character status updates more accurately, and levels load faster with better performance. The fuse and key systems have also been improved for more reliable and seamless gameplay.

