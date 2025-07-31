Hi, Adventurers!

In this update, we’ve introduced a new Game News system to make it easier for you to stay informed about the latest announcements.

Many systems that have undergone frequent changes are now mostly settled, and aside from minor balance adjustments, there will be no major shifts going forward. For the rest of this season, we’ll continue monitoring data and listening to your feedback to maintain balanced gameplay and overall stability based on these finalized systems. At the same time, we’re working hard to prepare for the next wipe.

Bugfixes:

Fixed an issue where, upon entering Frost Mountain as a High-Roller, the Dark Swarm, session timer, and escape methods could fail to work properly.

Fixed an issue where certain artifacts were mistakenly placed as background decorations, potentially causing confusion during gameplay.

Fixed an issue where players could avoid damage when standing too close to a Giant Spider during its attack.

Fixed an issue where equipping the Gauntlets could occasionally cause finger models to appear distorted during gameplay.

Fixed an issue where name tags might not appear when entering a dungeon through Random Matchmaking.

Game Updates:

Added the In-Game News feature. Patch notes and announcements will now be delivered through the In-Game News system instead of front-page pop-ups.

Changed the icon size of the Sash from 2x2 to 1x2.

Balance Updates: