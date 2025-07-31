It's here. Finally.

20 months ago, I quit my job to do something fun.



Back then, I knew nothing about game development. I'd never had any formal training in art or music, nor solid end-to-end software engineering experience. All I had were a few unpublished short stories.

But I was a gamer with over 30 years under my belt. I believed I could make it—so I went all in. After 2,742 hours of joy, self-doubt, and simply, work, I present this point-n-click narrative-oriented adventure:

9-10 hours of gameplay

4 playable protagonists trapped on a secret island

22 interconnected supporting characters

10,000+ lines of dialogue

5 distinct area maps

4-5 different endings



My goal from day one was to tell a unique, compelling, and grounded sci-fi mystery with an ensemble cast—a story with intricate structure that could only be told through the interactive medium of video games. This kept me going through the whole solo development, without a publisher or even outsourcing.

I can honestly say I've created something I'm satisfied with.

Players who participated in beta testing or tried the demo have also given many positive feedbacks: "What an amazing story!" "Personally, I think the story is every bit as good as *** (well, an excellent game in this genre)" "There are so many unconventional creative mechanics" "The puzzle hints are really thoughtfully designed and user-friendly" and more.

If it can deliver a unique experience to you too, that would make it all worthwhile.

The game is now available on Steam with a 10% launch discount. Windows OS only.

(Almost all art and music assets were created using commercially licensed generative AI services. If you're interested in narrative adventure games but have concerns about the quality of AI-generated content, please try the demo. It's the first (approx.) 90 minutes of the game, and your save file carries over seamlessly to the full version.)