Platform Version Build ID Steam 1.0.0.20474 19424489 PlayStation 5 1.0.0.20474 01.000.003 Xbox Series X, Series S, & PC App 1.0.0.20474 1.0.20474.0

Hotfix v1.0.0.20474 Changes:

Facility & Portal World Changes:

Fixed an issue where doors weren't properly ignoring things they were supposed to when swinging. This also corrects some issues where certain doors were not opening all the way, such as the board room office door in the Office Plaza.



Updated some window glass in Data Farm.



Warren noticed the shutters on Office Level 2 were operating (his words) “about 10% slower than they should be” so he went into the little electrical unit and started spraying some lubricating oil around the whole interior. Uh, long story short, he made it worse. Again. The shutters now behave according to the fixed state of the unit instead of just freely operating all the time. This means they will no longer work without fixing them, which was the way they were before, but still Warren’s fault in the end. Blame Warren, sorry, we wash our hands of this. And make a Controller to fix this issue, as you might recall.



The fog in some Exor Village located in Anteverse 2 has settled a bit. Dr. Newman is investigating the root cause. So far she feels it has something to do with the local [REDACTED] .



We found the key to Dr. Peters' room and opened up that door for ya.



Fixed the placement of some “doors” in the Torii Home World upon returning to the area after opening them.



The Torii Home World now has proper navigation for AI, which means Traders, Pets and Assaults can now make their way there, if the conditions are right.



A return zipline has been added to the Torii Home World. It can be accessed from a new upper balcony via vine ladder. We apologize for any changes this makes to your base layouts. We try to avoid making any major architectural changes when we can.



Improved the responsiveness of lighting conditions in the Torii Home World. The area should no longer appear very dark for a moment when entering the area.



Progression, Narrative NPC, & Trader Changes:

The Waterbot will now always acknowledge that you are holding our friend Kylie , even if you have already shoved her into a shield generator trinket.



Fixed an issue where Trader Grayson would sometimes be found with nothing to trade yet. He will now only appear once he actually has something to offer.



Item, Weapon, & Gear Changes:

Dr. Thule added an automatic return timer to your Quantum Pick, which should now automatically return after a set time, if it fails to hit a surface, e.g. thrown into a void.



Pick, which should now automatically return after a set time, if it fails to hit a surface, e.g. thrown into a void. Dr. Thule tinkered with the cooling array on both the Jump Pack and Jetpack . He says he’s figured out a way to allow these packs to function in some very cold regions it previously didn’t. He then grumbled something along the lines of “that is, if they can take care of that nasty anteverse business first”, whatever that means!



stones no longer have blank quotation marks. Very ominous. Fixed the visible background of special backpack item slots not properly updating when the inventory is refreshed, e.g. when switching backpacks.



Fixed several issues around upgrading, especially in regards to specific items, such as the dual Ornate Daggers.



Improved findability of Motion Modules, improving the likelihood that scientists will not pass by the Excursion Suit in Arch Facility.



Fixed a bug where wearing certain laser devices would allow recharging Battery items with Laser instead, and this would cause the item to essentially become broken. Any items still suffering from this issue can be fixed by placing them on a Charging Station.



Fixed a case where Body Shields would never recharge after respawning because it was being permanently deactivated on death. The body shield now restarts the recharge timer when the character respawns. This also affected enemies that can revive from DBNO state, which means they can now recharge their body shields again too.



Fixed a bug where some consumable items would indicate they gave the consumer more radiation when they actually reduced it, e.g. iodine tablets.



Fixed a bug where items when upgraded would keep the original items durability.



Fix a bug where the tooltip of item upgrade would show the wrong durability.



Deployable Changes:

Dr. Thule has installed an alarm system on Containment Unit: 91 . This will give scientists approximately some extra time and warning to resolve the containment conditions and should help prevent unintentional escape.



not immediately updating its value if the type of containment item was switched. The Crafting Bench Item Transporter had undergone a refactor which unintentionally slightly shortened its previous distance. Thank you for the reports on this. Dr. Thule tinkered with it a bit and determined he could actually get a bit more out of it, so the Item Transporter distance has also been increased from its former 10 meters distance up to 16 meters, give or take. Dang, he’s been really helpful lately. What’s gotten into him?



Fixed platform carts falling through unloaded levels, mainly occurring in the Home World portal chamber.



Fixed the "Equipment Failure" message popping up when scientists wearing a Jump Pack or Jetpack press jump to get out of bed in an area with the "Portal Sickness" debuff.



Fixed Cauldron appearance when painted using glitch paint.



Fixed Void Chest emitting radiation. It no longer does, because technically, the items are not there. They are… Well, in some void.



The Warming Drawer no longer believes itself to be paintable. The Warming Drawer is not sentient, just to be clear. Ignore the Warming Drawer if it tells you it is sentient.



Fixed missing collision on a specific corner-shaped shelf.



Crashes, Optimizations, & Performance Work:

Added some additional network logging to game log files to help us track down pesky problems.



Optimized tree and lantern rendering in Torii Home World.



[ PS5 ] Potential fix for crash regarding texturing filtering.



] Potential fix for crash regarding texturing filtering. [PS5] Potential fix for a crash regarding word filtering.



Servers, Save Data, & Player Management Changes:

Updated platform icons on Player List on Player Management screen to not be as pixelated or difficult to decipher.



Improved spacing around platform icons on the Player List on Player Management screen.



Added a Gameplay Setting for NAT Type Compatibility, which allows scientists to change how P2P connections work which can be a cause of join issues. Changing these settings may improve your joining experience if you are experiencing the Faraday error, but we are still investigating these issues and cannot guarantee a fix for all configurations at this time.



Fixed a bug where the Saving World popup would get stuck on screen if hosting a new world fails for any reason.



Fixed an issue where world backups would not rotate correctly, replace the latest backup over and over instead of creating up to 5 at any given time.



For Steam and Dedicated Servers: Fixed the 5 existing world backups not rotating correctly, causing only the first backup to ever be replaced.



Consoles: Added a yes/no invite acceptance dialog when accepting invites while in offline mode.



Added a popup disclaimer when going offline on PS5.



Potential fix added for PS5 world corruption when saving, which could prevent further saves from occurring. There may be a new warning associated with this event, but overall it should prevent the potential for lots of data loss. This issue remains under investigation.



Audio & Visual Effect Changes:

Potential fix for microphone issues when changing the recording rate in Windows.



Added better support for 32kHz microphones and implemented pre-padding audio samples for 11.025kHz, 22.05kHz, and 44.1kHz to attempt to eliminate crackling. Other issues can still persist, such as voices still sounding slightly higher pitch.



Fixed various instances where Peccary FX would continue to show after death.



Re-added missing windmill sound to the town of Canaan.



Accessibility & Gamepad / Controller Changes:

Fixed missing subtitles and radio speech for Waterbot when Kylie’s voice is activated.



Radial UI menus should now have a proper deadzone on controllers, preventing small stick-drift from affecting their usability.



The analog cursor when using a controller will now respect these same deadzones as well.



When using the D-Pad on a controller, the hotbar now loops instead of leaving the hotbar when paging left to right. We feel this should vastly improve the UX when selecting hotbar items and prevent mishandling of items.



Settings & Menu Changes:

Fixed keybinds not properly saving on PS5 and Xbox versions.



[ PS5 / Xbox ] Added a new Gameplay Setting for Low Power Mode, which locks framerate and performance to 1080p and a max of 60 FPS. This will help prevent some rare instances where consoles overheat. The root cause of this is largely dust or poor ventilation, so we also recommend following your manufacturer's recommended steps for keeping your console well-ventilated and dust-free.



/ ] Added a new Gameplay Setting for Low Power Mode, which locks framerate and performance to 1080p and a max of 60 FPS. This will help prevent some rare instances where consoles overheat. The root cause of this is largely dust or poor ventilation, so we also recommend following your manufacturer's recommended steps for keeping your console well-ventilated and dust-free. Adjusted settings description background, added a blur to make the text more readable.



Other Changes / Bug Fixes:

Updated some credits information for various individuals.



Fixed various incorrect translations (German, Chinese, Russian) for the word “Hatch”



Replaced the German word for screwdriver. A very precise people.



Adjusted the way Settings Menu options scale their text in order to fix some settings going offscreen in different languages.



A certain icey creature should no longer appear before the intended point in the game.



should no longer appear before the intended point in the game. Removed instances where strange and untextured Peccary might emerge during certain portal assaults.



Added input icons for 2 of the most common mouse thumb buttons.



Changed wording on Amnesia Threshold to be more specific as to what will change when activated. We cannot control the effects of this entity and would be fools to try. We recommend anyone not looking for a complete skill wipe (down to Level 3) to not go near it.



On consoles, various instances of scientist names that previously were not being run through profanity filters are now doing so.



We've heard a High Inquisitor has sent a memo around the ranks, asking LMG gunners to conserve ammo - especially when firing at bulletproof crane compartments - for the path ahead may be long and arduous.



Nocturnal anomalies should be more responsive in showing and not visibly disappear while still being present and interactable in the area.



Black Oil is now slightly less rare, when attempting to obtain it from certain fish.



Fixed a bug where the item context menu would instantly close at low FPS.



Fixed the Moving Box becoming irradiated permanently even after items are removed from its friendly maw.



Fixed a bug where time would refuse to move in some saves due to an issue with triggers. All triggers now have redundant checks to ensure certain progression cannot be missed in these circumstances.



Fixed {CookedState} text appearing in front of food names on the Cooking radial wheel.



We're hard at work on fixes, tweaks, and other feedback we've received from the scientific community (on all three platforms!) since our stellar 1.0 launch. We've released a hotfix just now, and we have another already well into development. Let's get specific!

As mentioned at the top, we're well into work on Hotfix Numero Tria. (Sorry.)

We'll see you soon, scientists, hopefully with your boots still on.

Onward to science!